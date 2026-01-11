Why Fitzgerald has Shown Adaptability in Early Days at MSU

There was not really a consensus opinion of Michigan State's hiring of Pat Fitzgerald right after it happened. A coach's public approval rating means zilch before a down is played, but there were some valid concerns.

Plenty of the concerns stemmed from the fact that Fitzgerald had been out of the game for three seasons. That may as well be eons ago, with how much the sport evolved from the 2023 season to the 2025 season. NIL has evolved, there is revenue-sharing now, four West Coast teams play in the Big Ten now, and the College Football Playoff is now 12 teams.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally --- and this is still a valid concern --- Northwestern went 3-9 and 1-11 during Fitzgerald's last two seasons there. Yes, operating with the Wildcats' resources is sort of like having one's hand tied behind their back, but Fitzgerald's replacement, David Braun, has picked up two bowl victories in three seasons on the job.

So far, Fitzgerald has done a nice job of addressing some of those initial doubts. It remains to be seen if Fitzgerald can be the one to build Michigan State football back up, but the early results have some promise.

Building a Staff

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of the first concerns about Fitzgerald would be whether he can build a good enough staff. Since he had been out of a job, there was no giant staff that Fitzgerald could move from one place to the other. Jonathan Smith's staff was put in really quickly, since Smith had been an active head coach. He just brought over a ton of his guys from Oregon State.

Given how poorly the Smith era went, maybe it's for the best that Fitzgerald had to start from scratch. He also has not been hiring a bunch of his old buddies from the Northwestern days, either. Only one major, on-field role has gone to somebody who worked for him in Evanston: quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian , who was the OC at NU at the end of Fitzgerald's tenure.

The other plus is that every coaching hire has been somebody with real Midwestern roots. That's where some real disconnect began with Smith --- he and much of his staff were West Coast guys with limited Big Ten experience.

That's not going to be an issue with Fitzgerald. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan played QB at Michigan and was the OC at Indiana. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has been a Big Ten DC for years now. Just go down the list of hires, and all of them have regional experience, whether it be as a player or a coach.

Portal Usage

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Wondering how Fitzgerald would utilize the portal was another concern. The portal was more or less in its infancy when Fitzgerald got fired by Northwestern. It had become important, but it's only gotten more important by the year. Really, it's at least matched the importance of high school recruiting now.

Fitzgerald hasn't taken this portal cycle slowly. There has not been a slow trickle of commits at first, and then a late, desperate surge. That's probably what one would expect from a coach and staff that don't really know what they are doing.

Michigan State got its first commitment on the third day of the portal being open, and the number has risen and risen since. The Spartans are above 20 commitments just past the midway point of the portal window, which lasts from Jan. 2-16.

Now, I don't have too much insight into the full NIL situation, but it seems like Fitzgerald is managing the Spartans' purse well, too. He didn't seem very willing to overpay to retain talent, which is an easy mistake to make. Fitzgerald is also getting many promising Group of Five/FCS prospects with a real history of production. Those are often players whose asking price is not going to break the bank too much. They're often better, more excited to play, and perhaps cheaper than backups or leftovers from other Power Four programs.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Pat Fitzgerald's job performance thus far when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW