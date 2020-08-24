Expert Predicts Michigan State Lands '22 WR Antonio Gates Jr.

Four-star wide receiver, Antonio Gates Jr., might be visiting East Lansing sometime this week to check out Michigan State's campus during the recruiting dead period.

His father, Antonio Gates, committed to MSU following his high school graduation before he transferred to Eastern Michigan and Kent State.

Gates was extremely successful in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl eight times (2004-2011).

So, the Spartans may be on his radar.

Monday morning, Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, submitted a Crystal Ball predicting Gates Jr. would end up committing to Michigan State.

The Dearborn native holds offers from Arkansas, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Nebraska, and Ole Miss.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 7 recruit in his home state and the No. 34 prospect at his position for 2022.

Last week, Gates Jr. announced he plans to commit and make his final decision on October 10.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1