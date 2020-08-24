SI.com
Expert Predicts Michigan State Lands '22 WR Antonio Gates Jr.

McLain Moberg

Four-star wide receiver, Antonio Gates Jr., might be visiting East Lansing sometime this week to check out Michigan State's campus during the recruiting dead period.

His father, Antonio Gates, committed to MSU following his high school graduation before he transferred to Eastern Michigan and Kent State.

Gates was extremely successful in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl eight times (2004-2011).

So, the Spartans may be on his radar.

Monday morning, Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, submitted a Crystal Ball predicting Gates Jr. would end up committing to Michigan State.

The Dearborn native holds offers from Arkansas, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Nebraska, and Ole Miss.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 7 recruit in his home state and the No. 34 prospect at his position for 2022.

Last week, Gates Jr. announced he plans to commit and make his final decision on October 10.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

