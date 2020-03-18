Fast-Rising 21 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks Michigan State Offer

One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2021 class has been Austin (TX) Lake Travis 3-star tight end Lake McRee, who has fielded a handful of major Division 1 offers since the start of the calendar year and Michigan State is the latest to extend an offer.

Spartan Nation recently spoke to the talented 6-foot-5 tight end about his offer from the Spartans and McRee said that he had been in contact with Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore in recent days and found out about his offer after the staff had a chance to watch his tape.

“Well coach Gilmore texted me (about the offer),” he said. “But I had to talked to him a couple of days before and they said that the coaching staff was going to evaluate my tape and I would hear from him soon on whether I had an offer or not. But I was very happy about it.

A versatile and talented tight end, capable of making an impact in the passing game and in the run game with his blocking ability, McRee also holds offers from several top Division 1 programs, including Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Penn State, USC, Washington, Texas A & M, Purdue, Colorado, and several others as his list of offers is quickly approaching 25 schools.

McRee said that in his conversations with Gilmore, they had talked about another player from Lake Travis high school that he had coached previously in his career and has come away with a good feeling about the Spartan tight ends coach.

“Well he had previously coached a Lake Travis kid which is the high school I’m from and he kinda gave me a background about him,” he said. “But overall I felt very good about him.”

Although the standout tight end admittedly doesn’t know a whole lot about Michigan State or its football program, McRee told Spartan Nation that he is interested in possibly taking a visit to East Lansing to learn more, once the NCAA recruiting dead period is lifted.

“I don’t know a whole lot about MSU but I definitely am interested to visit and learn more about them,” he said.

NCAA schools will not be able to host recruits for on-campus visits for the foreseeable future as the NCAA recently imposed a recruiting dead period, temporarily banning all in-person, on-campus and off-campus recruiting due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

