Former Michigan LB Ben VanSumeren Transfers to Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Ben VanSumeren is switching sides in a major college football rivalry.

The Michigan linebacker entered the transfer portal on Feb. 12 and announced his commitment to Michigan State Saturday afternoon – helping to fill a position where MSU desperately needs depth.

The 6-foot-2, 253-pound athlete was a three-star recruit who signed with the Wolverines in 2018 as a fullback. He appeared in four contests as a true freshman, allowing him to retain his redshirt.

VanSumeren made the switch to linebacker this season, accumulating seven tackles in six outings with two starts.

The Essexville Garber High School alum won't become a Spartan until he enrolls; however, his younger sibling, Alex VanSumeren, decommitted from Michigan just before his older brother entered the portal, and the Spartans are actively recruiting him.

Since Nov. 16, MSU has lost 17 student-athletes to the portal, but Mel Tucker has also added multiple players in QB Anthony Russo, RB Kenneth Walker III, DE Drew Jordan, S Kendall Brooks, walk-on CB Spencer Rowland, and OL Jarrett Horst.

Former Auburn running back Harold Joiner committed to the Spartans in December but has yet to enroll, while Chester Kimbrough, a cornerback from Florida, also committed to MSU on Feb. 12.

