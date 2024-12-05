Former Michigan State DB Shined for Cowboys Before Injury
In early November, the Dallas Cowboys elevated cornerback Josh Butler from the practice squad to the active roster.
It didn't look like a significant move at first. It merely looked as though the Cowboys were just trying to fill a hole in the secondary due to a rash of injuries.
But now that he has gotten the opportunity, Butler may have carved out a permanent role in Dallas.
The former Michigan State Spartans star played in five games and made three starts after his promotion, logging 21 tackles, a sack and five passes defended.
Unfortunately, he recently tore his ACL, which has knocked him out for the remainder of the year, but Butler has shown that he may have a future in the NFL.
During the Cowboys' win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 24, for example, Butler racked up an impressive 12 tackles, a sack and three passes defended.
It was a rather shocking performance for the undrafted free agent, who played at Michigan State from 2016 through 2019 but never had a chance to play in the NFL until now.
As a matter of fact, Butler played in the USFL in 2023, participating in 11 games with the Michigan Panthers and finishing with 35 tackles and four passes defended.
Butler's lack of opportunity in the NFL is strange considering that he was a good player for the Spartans.
Now, to be clear, he may never develop into a regular starter on the professional level. He is already 28 years old after all, so his ceiling may be somewhat limited.
However, there is no reason why Butler can't establish himself as a rotational player in a team's secondary, just as he is currently doing with the Cowboys.
Dallas signed Butler to a reserve/future contract last January and then released him just before the start of the 2024 regular season. It then signed him to the practice squad, where he remained until being elevated last month.
Butler is under contract with the Cowboys through the end of next season before becoming an early rights free agent in 2026, which means that Dallas will have the chance to offer him a one-year qualifying offer.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Butler, but there is no doubt that he is making the most of this recently opened door.
He also has an incredibly inspiring story, so it is very easy to root for the Michigan State alum.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.