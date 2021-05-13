Former Michigan State DE DeAri Todd Transfers to Montana

East Lansing, Mich. – DeAri Todd picked a new school on Wednesday night.

The former Michigan State defensive end committed to Montana via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on April 26.

At 6-foot-2 and 265-pounds, the Clearview High School graduate signed with the Spartans 2017 recruiting class while taking a redshirt as a true freshman.

However, Todd didn't appear in a single contest the following three seasons but earned an Academic All-Big Ten selection each of the previous three years.

The Ohio native is one of nine players who entered the portal since the end of spring practice. He's the fifth to choose a new school alongside offensive lineman Justin Stevens (South Alabama), kicker Jack Olsen (Northwestern), offensive lineman Damon Kaylor (Ball State), and tight end Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green).

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)

OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

