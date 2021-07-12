Former Michigan State DE Jasiyah Robinson Transfers to East Carolina

East Lansing, Mich. – Jasiyah Robinson found a new place to call home.

The former Michigan State defensive end is listed as an outside linebacker on East Carolina's roster.

Robinson entered the transfer portal just two days after MSU finished its spring game.

At 6-foot-1 and 245-pounds, the Ohio native didn't dress for a single contest last year and opted out after the Spartans kicked off Mel Tucker's debut season.

Since November, Michigan State has had 27 players enter the portal, and Robinson one was of 10 athletes who expressed interest in leaving the program once MSU wrapped up spring ball.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)

OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

LB Devin Hightower (Cincinnati)

DE DeAri Todd (Montana)

DE Jasiyah Robinson (East Carolina)

DT Chris Mayfield (Ohio)

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1