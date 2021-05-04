Former Michigan State DL Malik McDowell Signs with Browns

EAST LANSING – Malik McDowell is getting another chance in the NFL.

The former Michigan State defensive lineman and second-round pick who has yet to appear in a game found his way back to the league, signing with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

McDowell, a Southfield High School graduate, spent three seasons in East Lansing before the Seattle Seahawks took him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

However, he suffered injuries due to an ATV accident and never played a down for the team, leading the organization to waive him with a non-football injury designation (2018).

The Detroit native was arrested in Atlanta (2017) for disorderly conduct before another arrest in 2019 for drunk driving, resisting arrest, and receiving and concealing stolen property. McDowell pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to 11 months in jail.

Last year, the Miami Dolphins brought him in for a tryout, and now, McDowell has another opportunity to make an NFL roster.

"We are certainly aware of Malik's past, as we have done extensive work on him for the last two months," Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a press release. "He is accountable for his actions and has had to live with the consequences for decisions earlier in his life. We believe Malik is in a good place, personally and medically. He has taken the necessary steps to get on a healthy path and has learned from his experiences. Malik understands the expectations we have of him as he attempts to make our football team. He is committed to taking advantage of the support network in place to become the best version of himself, both on and off the field, and we will support him as he attempts to make his return to football."

