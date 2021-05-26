Former Michigan State DT Chris Mayfield Transfers to Ohio

East Lansing, Mich. – Chris Mayfield is heading home.

The former Michigan State defensive tackle announced his commitment to Ohio via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He entered the transfer portal on April 26.

"I am very grateful for all of the friends and memories I made at Michigan State, he said. "Also to be able to learn under a great coaching staff, but after entering the transfer portal and finding out what school is best for me, I have decided to commit to Ohio University, GO BOBCATS."

At 6-foot-2 and 285-pounds, Mayfield signed with MSU's 2020 recruiting class, which was the final one for former head coach Mark Dantonio.

Since November, the Spartans have had 27 players enter the portal, including 10 following Michigan State's spring game.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)

OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

LB Devin Hightower

DE DeAri Todd (Montana)

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

