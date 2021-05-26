Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Former Michigan State DT Chris Mayfield Transfers to Ohio

Former Michigan State defensive tackle Chris Mayfield committed to Ohio on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Chris Mayfield is heading home. 

The former Michigan State defensive tackle announced his commitment to Ohio via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He entered the transfer portal on April 26. 

"I am very grateful for all of the friends and memories I made at Michigan State, he said. "Also to be able to learn under a great coaching staff, but after entering the transfer portal and finding out what school is best for me, I have decided to commit to Ohio University, GO BOBCATS."

At 6-foot-2 and 285-pounds, Mayfield signed with MSU's 2020 recruiting class, which was the final one for former head coach Mark Dantonio. 

Since November, the Spartans have had 27 players enter the portal, including 10 following Michigan State's spring game. 

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

  • QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
  • QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)
  • RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
  • WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)
  • WR Javez Alexander
  • TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)
  • OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
  • OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)
  • OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)
  • CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
  • CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
  • CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
  • S Dominique Long (Duke)
  • LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
  • LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
  • LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)
  • LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)
  • LB Devin Hightower
  • DE DeAri Todd (Montana)
  • DE Jasiyah Robinson
  • DT Chris Mayfield
  • FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
  • RB/WR Andre Welch
  • LS Jude Pedrozo
  • LS Bryce Eimer
  • K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)
  • P Jack Bouwmeester

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Spartan Stadium
Football

Former Michigan State DT Chris Mayfield Transfers to Ohio

The Spartans defense must be better in 2011 for them to repeat as Big Ten Champs. Photo courtesy of Bill Marklevits.
The War Room

Exclusive: Spartan Nation Talks with Former Michigan State DT Jerel Worthy

USATSI_15959118_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State TE Kameron Allen Named an Impact True Freshman for 2021

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Former Michigan State LB Joe Bachie Waived by Eagles

USATSI_15199578_168390101_lowres (1)
Football

Former Michigan State QB Theo Day Transfers to Northern Iowa

USATSI_15350950_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: Tyson Walker a Top-40 Transfer

USATSI_15245510_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '23 Five-Star DT David Hicks

Spartans take on Chippewas Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in McLane Baseball Stadium. Photo courtesy of MSU SID.
Baseball

Michigan State's Bailey Peterson Named to Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week List