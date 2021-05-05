Former Michigan State K Jack Olsen Transfers to Northwestern

East Lansing, Mich. – Jack Olsen found a new school on Tuesday afternoon.

The Illinois native committed to Northwestern after entering the transfer portal on April 25, one day after MSU hosted its spring game.

"First off, I would like to thank Coach Dantonio and Coach Graham for giving me the opportunity to play football at Michigan State," he wrote via Twitter. "I would also like to thank Coach Tucker and his coaching staff, including strength coaches, academic advisors, nutritionists, trainers, managers, and many others who had an impact on my life.

"Finally, to my teammates, I will cherish the relationships and countless memories we have made on and off the field and wish MSU football all the best of luck. With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be coming home to get a world-class education and play football for the Big 10 Champions of the West at Northwestern University."

Olsen signed with Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class, but didn't appear in a game last season.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (Central Michigan)

OL Damon Kaylor

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1