Former Michigan State OL Geno VanDeMark Transfers to Alabama
Another former Spartan found a new home on Saturday.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, former Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark has committed to Alabama.
VanDeMark entered the transfer portal on April 30. 247Sports rated him a three-star transfer and ranked him the 101st-best interior offensive lineman in the portal. VanDeMark had previously entered the portal in December before withdrawing. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The former Spartan played 18 games for Michigan State, including eight last season. He made six starts at right guard last year.
The season prior, VanDeMark made two starts in 10 games after redshirting his 2021 campaign.
VanDeMark will be back with former Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who now holds the same role at Alabama. Kapilovic was VanDeMark's main recruiter out of high school. The young lineman has had high praise for his position coach, even having called Kapilovic "the best in the business" last August.
Alabama hired Kapilovic back in February.
VanDeMark, a native of Montvale, New Jersey, was ranked the No. 8 recruit in the state by 247Sports' composite rankings and was a three-star recruit.
The new member of the Crimson Tide was one of the many Spartans to depart from the program this spring. He and fellow former Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd had transferred on the same day, and both originally transfered for the first time in December. Boyd ended up choosing Colorado as his next school.
Alabama comes off a trip to the 2023 College Football Playoff before falling to the Spartans' arch-rival and evenetual national champions, Michigan.
This upcoming season will be the Crimson Tide's first without legendary coach Nick Saban since 2006. Saban, of course, is a former Michigan State head coach.
The Spartans have been quite the laughing stock for the rest of the college football world when it comes to the transfer portal this offseason. They have lost an abundance of players to the portal in just this spring alone, but there's still time for them to make up some ground and land some more transfers of their own in the coming weeks.
