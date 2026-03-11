Michigan State Makes Top Six for Four-Star Running Back

One highly touted running back has Michigan State among the top schools that he is considering.

On Monday, St. John's College (Washington, D.C.) running back Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes announced his top six programs in his recruitment. MSU made the cut, with the other teams in the running being Penn State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Washington, and Boston College.

Talley-Rhodes is currently rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals while having a three-star status by 247Sports and ESPN. He's currently ranked 388th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite rankings while being 30th among running backs and first among prospects from the District of Columbia.

There is a fair chance that Michigan State may be seeking to add multiple running backs through the high school ranks this cycle. The Spartans' very first commit (out of two so far) was from Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens back on Jan. 25. Talley-Rhodes was offered by MSU on Feb. 7.

Taking multiple backs would make plenty of sense, given that two different scholarship running backs are in their final year of eligibility in 2026. The first name to know in the Spartans' backfield is UConn transfer Cam Edwards , who ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns while playing a higher-end Group of Five-level schedule for the independent Huskies this past season. Edwards is a fifth-year senior spending his graduate year in East Lansing.

Another transfer who is only planning to spend one year at MSU is Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson . He has been a backup option in the Hawkeyes' backfield for the past three seasons and comes in with 858 career rushing yards and four touchdowns. Patterson is also a fifth-year senior.

There are also several other options for the new running backs coach, Devon Spalding , who came over from Wisconsin, to work with. Michigan State ended up retaining Brandon Tullis, who finished third on the team at 301 rushing yards to go with four scores.

Tullis will be a true junior next season. MSU also held onto scholarship guys Jace Clarizio and Zion Gist, who both redshirted as true freshmen last year.

A third portal addition worth mentioning is Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish , who will be a sophomore in 2026. He made the Conference USA's All-Freshman team in 2025 after totaling 779 scrimmage yards. His three years of remaining eligibility and his ability to catch it out of the backfield are the two big pluses here.