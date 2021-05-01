Former Michigan State OL Justin Stevens Transfers to Central Michigan
EAST LANSING — Justin Stevens found a new school Friday afternoon.
The former Michigan State offensive lineman committed to Central Michigan after entering the transfer portal on April 24, the same day MSU hosted its spring game.
"I want to thank Coach Dantonio and Coach Tucker for giving me this opportunity, and all the other coaches at Michigan State for their countless time and effort," he wrote via Twitter. "I am excited to start this new chapter and find my new home."
Stevens, a three-star prospect from Canada, signed with Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class. However, he opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
He is one of nine players to enter the portal since the Spartan's final spring practice alongside offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, kicker Jake Olsen, tight end Tommy Guajardo, defensive tackle Chris Mayfield, defensive ends DeAri Todd and Jasiyah Robinson, walk-on long snapper Bryce Eimer, and quarterback Theo Day.
Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal
- QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
- QB Theo Day
- RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
- WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)
- WR Javez Alexander
- TE Tommy Guajardo
- OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
- OL Justin Stevens (Central Michigan)
- OL Damon Kaylor
- CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
- CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
- CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
- S Dominique Long (Duke)
- LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
- LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
- LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)
- LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)
- DE DeAri Todd
- DE Jasiyah Robinson
- DT Chris Mayfield
- FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
- RB/WR Andre Welch
- LS Jude Pedrozo
- Bryce Eimer
- K Jack Olsen
- P Jack Bouwmeester
