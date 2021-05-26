Former Michigan State QB Theo Day Transfers to Northern Iowa

East Lansing, Mich. – Theo Day found a new school.

He committed to Northern Iowa on Tuesday after entering the transfer portal on April 28.

The former Michigan State quarterback signed with MSU's 2018 recruiting class as an early enrollee but didn't play as a true freshman. He was the third-string signal-caller in 2019, appearing in two games that season in late-game blowout situations.

Day was also third on the depth chart last year alongside starter Rocky Lombardi and backup Payton Thorne, who started against Penn State following Lombardi's injury.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)

OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

LB Devin Hightower

DE DeAri Todd (Montana)

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1