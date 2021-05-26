Sports Illustrated home
Former Michigan State QB Theo Day Transfers to Northern Iowa

Former Michigan State quarterback Theo Day committed to Northern Iowa on Tuesday afternoon.
East Lansing, Mich. – Theo Day found a new school. 

He committed to Northern Iowa on Tuesday after entering the transfer portal on April 28. 

The former Michigan State quarterback signed with MSU's 2018 recruiting class as an early enrollee but didn't play as a true freshman. He was the third-string signal-caller in 2019, appearing in two games that season in late-game blowout situations. 

Day was also third on the depth chart last year alongside starter Rocky Lombardi and backup Payton Thorne, who started against Penn State following Lombardi's injury. 

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

  • QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
  • QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)
  • RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
  • WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)
  • WR Javez Alexander
  • TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)
  • OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
  • OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)
  • OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)
  • CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
  • CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
  • CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
  • S Dominique Long (Duke)
  • LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
  • LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
  • LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)
  • LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)
  • LB Devin Hightower
  • DE DeAri Todd (Montana)
  • DE Jasiyah Robinson
  • DT Chris Mayfield
  • FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
  • RB/WR Andre Welch
  • LS Jude Pedrozo
  • LS Bryce Eimer
  • K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)
  • P Jack Bouwmeester

