Spartan Jack Conklin Gets Monster Deal With The Cleveland Browns

The NFL free agency tampering period officially opened on Monday afternoon and former Michigan State offensive lineman Jack Conklin was one of the first to cash in.

Conklin, who was drafted No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft, agreed a three year, $42 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. It was a massive deal for the young man considered the best RT in this year’s NFL free agency pool.

Spartan Nation reached out to Conklin, who will officially sign the deal today when the new NFL league year begins.

Conklin receives $30 million guaranteed and $20 million in the first year of his contract. Conklin is slated to become a free agent again in 2023 when he will be 28 years old.

A former walk-on at Michigan State out of Plainwell high school, Conklin quickly became one of the Spartans most reliable offensive lineman, starting 13 of 14 games during his redshirt freshman season in 2013 when Michigan State claimed its first Rose Bowl title since 1988. The Spartans finished the 2013 season with a 13-1 record and were ranked No. 3 in the country.

During his Michigan State career, Conklin started 38 of 39 games in all for the Spartans, making 35 of those starts at left tackle (three at right tackle).

In 2015, Conklin was named to the Big Ten First Team by the coaches and media in 2015, following another successful season for the Spartans where he helped lead Michigan State to another Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

After an impressive college career, Conklin entered the 2016 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season with the Spartans, becoming the No. 8 overall selection by the Titans, who traded up to draft their future right tackle.

In his rookie season with the Titans, Conklin was named a First-Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team at right tackle.

