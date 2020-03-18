Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Spartan Jack Conklin Gets Monster Deal With The Cleveland Browns

Jeff Dullack

The NFL free agency tampering period officially opened on Monday afternoon and former Michigan State offensive lineman Jack Conklin was one of the first to cash in.

Conklin, who was drafted No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft, agreed a three year, $42 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. It was a massive deal for the young man considered the best RT in this year’s NFL free agency pool.

Spartan Nation reached out to Conklin, who will officially sign the deal today when the new NFL league year begins.

Conklin receives $30 million guaranteed and $20 million in the first year of his contract. Conklin is slated to become a free agent again in 2023 when he will be 28 years old.

A former walk-on at Michigan State out of Plainwell high school, Conklin quickly became one of the Spartans most reliable offensive lineman, starting 13 of 14 games during his redshirt freshman season in 2013 when Michigan State claimed its first Rose Bowl title since 1988. The Spartans finished the 2013 season with a 13-1 record and were ranked No. 3 in the country.

During his Michigan State career, Conklin started 38 of 39 games in all for the Spartans, making 35 of those starts at left tackle (three at right tackle).

In 2015, Conklin was named to the Big Ten First Team by the coaches and media in 2015, following another successful season for the Spartans where he helped lead Michigan State to another Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

After an impressive college career, Conklin entered the 2016 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season with the Spartans, becoming the No. 8 overall selection by the Titans, who traded up to draft their future right tackle.

In his rookie season with the Titans, Conklin was named a First-Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team at right tackle.

Stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Conklin and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Great News For Michigan State & NFL Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins

Michigan State Spartan football and NFL Minnesota Vikings great Kirk Cousins signs a mammoth extension to stay in the Twin Cities.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Great Look At Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football Quarterback Recruiting

Take a great look and get an inside perspective on Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football quarterback recruiting progress.

Jeff Dullack

by

Spartyon71

Good, Bad & Ugly Of Michigan State Athletics Post COVID-19 Protocols

The good, the bad and the ugly with Michigan State Spartan athletics post COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

chaplinsociety

No. 16 Michigan State Basketball Vs. #19 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

No. 16 Michigan State Basketball Vs. #19 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

clippasia

State Of Michigan State Athletics Post COVID-19 Security Protocols

The state of Michigan State Spartan athletics post COVID-19 security protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap

Check out the Michigan State Spartan Football and Mel Tucker recruiting recap for the past week!

Jeff Dullack

by

mickeysingh

In-Depth Look At Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football Offensive Line Recruiting

Take an in-depth look at Mel Tucker and the Michigan State philosophy on offensive line recruiting by who they are offering.

Jeff Dullack

Due To COVID-19 Concerns Michigan State Football Cancels Pro Day

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Michigan State football has canceled pro day and we talk with Spartan TE Matt Seybert on the impact to many player's paths to the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten COVID-19 Safety Precautions Put Rebuilding Spartan Football Behind

The Big Ten, NCAA, and Michigan State COVID-19 safety precautions have put rebuilding Spartan football and Mel Tucker behind.

Hondo S. Carpenter

COVID-19 Brings Michigan State Basketball Season To An Abrupt Halt

Concern over the COVID-19 pandemic brought all of college basketball to an abrupt halt and we have the recap for you.

Hondo S. Carpenter