Former Michigan State TE Tommy Guajardo Transfers to Bowling Green

After entering the transfer portal on April 26, Tommy Guajardo, a former Michigan State tight end, committed to Bowling Green.

East Lansing, Mich. – Tommy Guajardo picked a new school Thursday afternoon.

The Dearborn native committed to Bowling Green via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on April 26.

At 6-foot-3 and 230-pounds, the former Michigan State tight end signed with MSU's 2020 recruiting class and didn't appear in a game as a true freshman.

The Spartans have had nine players enter the portal since hosting its spring game; Guajardo is the third to find a new school alongside kicker Jack Olsen (Northwestern) and offensive lineman Justin Stevens (Central Michigan). A total of 26 players have entered the portal since mid-November.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (Central Michigan)

OL Damon Kaylor

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

