Former Michigan State TE Tommy Guajardo Transfers to Bowling Green

After entering the transfer portal on April 26, Tommy Guajardo, a former Michigan State tight end, committed to Bowling Green.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Tommy Guajardo picked a new school Thursday afternoon. 

The Dearborn native committed to Bowling Green via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on April 26. 

At 6-foot-3 and 230-pounds, the former Michigan State tight end signed with MSU's 2020 recruiting class and didn't appear in a game as a true freshman. 

The Spartans have had nine players enter the portal since hosting its spring game; Guajardo is the third to find a new school alongside kicker Jack Olsen (Northwestern) and offensive lineman Justin Stevens (Central Michigan). A total of 26 players have entered the portal since mid-November. 

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

  • QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
  • QB Theo Day
  • RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
  • WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)
  • WR Javez Alexander
  • TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)
  • OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
  • OL Justin Stevens (Central Michigan)
  • OL Damon Kaylor
  • CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
  • CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
  • CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
  • S Dominique Long (Duke)
  • LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
  • LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
  • LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)
  • LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)
  • DE DeAri Todd
  • DE Jasiyah Robinson
  • DT Chris Mayfield
  • FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
  • RB/WR Andre Welch
  • LS Jude Pedrozo
  • LS Bryce Eimer
  • K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)
  • P Jack Bouwmeester

