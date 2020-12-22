Former Michigan State WR/CB Julian Barnett Transfers to Memphis

East Lansing, MI – Julian Barnett and Devontae Dobbs were teammates in high school and at Michigan State.

Now they are both headed to Memphis.

The former MSU wide receiver and cornerback is officially transferring to Memphis as he announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media Monday morning.

"Thank you, Michigan State! Here to take the time out to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Memphis," Barnett wrote via Twitter.

Dobbs and Barnett were the two highest-ranked student-athletes in Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class, and both transferred out of the program within hours of one another.

The former four-star prospect began his career in East Lansing as a wideout, catching 13 passes for 182 yards while appearing in every contest.

After Michigan State hired Mel Tucker, Barnett moved to defense, playing cornerback, but he never found a permanent role.

He made one start but mostly participated on special teams, which resulted in three total tackles and one fumble on a kickoff return before entering the portal on Dec. 10.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1