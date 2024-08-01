Former MSU Coach Mel Tucker Sues University For Termination
Michigan State fired former Coach Mel Tucker in September of 2023 following a sexual harassment scandal. However, that was not the end of the story, as Tucker has sued Michigan State for wrongful termination. Tucker’s firing created a controversy that Michigan State’s football program is still working its way out of.
Kim Kozlowski and Julia Cardi of The Detroit News reported early Thursday morning that Mel Tucker filed a lawsuit alleging that the university and its leadership, claiming they wrongfully terminated and defamed him during an ugly end to his tenure at Michigan State.
Per a report from USA TODAY's Kenny Jacoby, Tucker’s lawsuit claims Michigan State’s leaders “manipulated the process to create a pretextual and false basis to terminate Plaintiff’s employment.”
The suit goes on to claim that “By improperly weaponizing the University’s investigative procedures against Plaintiff,” and that “the Defendants have caused, and continue to cause, Plaintiff to experience severe emotional harm and suffering, and have caused hundreds of millions in damages.”
Tucker’s suit also alleges that Michigan State’s officials violated his due process rights, equal protection, and employment agreement with the university. Specifically, Tucker’s lawsuit claims interim President Teresa Woodruff and Athletic Director Alan Haller each made “false and defamatory” public statements “further destroying Plaintiff’s reputation, his professional standing, and his livelihood.” Tucker’s suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.
After going 2-5 in 2020, his first season with Michigan State, Tucker guided Michigan State to an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl victory the following season but took a step back in the 2022 season, going 5-7. Tucker and Michigan State would agree on a 10-year, $95-million contract extension, which made him the highest-paid coach in college football then. Tucker finished his time at Michigan State with a 20-14 record, failing to live up to the expectations that came with his contract extension.
Michigan State decided to move forward with Jonathan Smith as the head football coach. Michigan State will depend on Smith to help a proud football program move forward from a shameful situation. As Smith begins turning around Michigan State’s football program, they hope situations like the one Tucker brought upon the program will never happen again.
