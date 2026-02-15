Turnover Woes Cost MSU Women in Rivalry Loss at Michigan

To expect a win against a top-10 rival on the road, you have to take care of the basketball. Michigan State women's basketball didn't do that on Sunday.

The 13th-ranked Spartans were in Ann Arbor to take on No. 7 Michigan at the Crisler Center. They ended up turning it over a season-high 24 times, including 12 in the second quarter alone, in a 86-65 loss to the Wolverines on FS1. Entering Sunday, Michigan State averaged 12.6 giveaways per game.

Michigan State's Jalyn Brown (23) dribbles the ball during a game against UCLA at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is MSU's fourth loss in its last five games, with all of those defeats being against ranked opponents. The skid began with a 94-91 overtime loss to UM two weeks ago Sunday in East Lansing.

Michigan State's hopes of being a top-4 seed in March Madness and getting two rounds of valuable home-court advantage are in some jeopardy. On Saturday, prior to this result, the NCAA revealed that the Spartans would be a 4 seed at 14th overall if the season ended that moment.

Game Recap

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick communicates with players during the third quarter against Maryland on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things actually started out pretty promising for the Spartans. They looked like the stronger team for the first 10 minutes of the game, doing fine at protecting the ball and making Michigan take some difficult shots. MSU ended up going into the second quarter with a 21-15 lead.

Then, well, the second quarter happened. It seemed like anything that could go wrong, did go wrong during this period. The turnovers in the second quarter snowballed and snowballed some more, definitely appearing to become more of a mental issue than anything UM did after the first handful or so.

The stats from the second quarter are the story of this game. Michigan was plus-10 in the turnover department in this quarter alone. The Wolverines ended up attempting 22 shots in the frame, while MSU only got seven off (again, compared to a dozen giveaways). UM ended up outscoring Michigan State 26-9 in the second half and ended up flipping a six-point deficit into an 11-point advantage at halftime.

MSU never recovered from that point. It played fine during the second half, but it never built up any serious momentum or threatened to come back. The hole it dug itself was too large. Against a team as good as Michigan, the Spartans needed to play well for 40 minutes, and that 10-minute lapse made the difference.

Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten, left, slaps hands with Marah Dykstra after a play against Maryland during the second quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two different Spartans also went down with injuries in the second half. Rashunda Jones left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but the scary one was the one involving Juliann Woodard. She went off in a wheelchair after being inadvertently being elbowed around her right eye by teammate Grace VanSlooten with about four minutes to go.

Michigan State will now return to East Lansing with only three games remaining in its regular season. The Spartans will host Northwestern, one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET, B1G+).

Michigan State's Rashunda Jones (1) looks to pass during a game against UCLA at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

