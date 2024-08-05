Former MSU Quarterback Kirk Cousins Ranked Among Best in the NFL
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the most dependable quarterbacks in the National Football League over the last decade.
Cousins has successfully played the backup quarterback role and franchise quarterback roles during his time in the league but his success was not always guaranteed. He is an inspiring underdog story, making it much further than many would have thought possible when he arrived at Michigan State, and he has played significantly longer in the NFL than just about anyone would have guessed.
Cousins was a two-star recruit coming out of high school. After his time at Michigan State, he was a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has appeared in four Pro Bowls and been one of the highest-paid players in the league while doing so. After spending his last six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins is now on a new team, the Atlanta Falcons.
The former Spartan quarterback is still respected as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and Madden NFL 25 agrees. In this year's video game, Cousins has been ranked the 10th-best quarterback, with an 84 overall rating. Cousins rounded out Madden’s top ten quarterbacks, finishing slightly behind much younger quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert.
Before his season-ending Achilles injury last year, Cousins was on pace to have one of, if not the best, season of his 12-year career. He finished his shortened season with the third-highest quarterback rating and third-best passer rating. In Atlanta, Cousins is walking into one of the best all-around situations of his career as the Falcons have used three consecutive top-eight NFL Draft picks on offensive skill positions, becoming one of the only teams in NFL history to do so.
Cousins is one of the many former Michigan State football players who has done a respectable job representing himself and Michigan State’s football program since entering the NFL.
Cousins has the potential to surprise a lot of people this season. Coming off one of the most devastating injuries possible for any player, especially an aging quarterback, Cousins aims to continue defying the odds as he has since his days in East Lansing.
