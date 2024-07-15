Former MSU WR Deemed Dark-Horse NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidate
Keon Coleman has already become a favorite among NFL fans since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills back in April.
The former Michigan State wide receiver is much more than just his off-the-field humor, though, and expectations for the Bills receiver are growing as his rookie season nears.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently named Coleman a dark-horse candidate to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award this coming season.
"The prospect Josh Allen wanted Buffalo to draft could make his mark immediately as the Bills' lead receiver," Brooks wrote in a recent article. "Coleman's superior size, athleticism and leaping ability make him a tough matchup for cornerbacks tasked with guarding him on the perimeter. Though it will take some time for the No. 33 overall pick to adapt to the pro game, Coleman's natural playmaking ability should enable him to make key contributions while working through rookie growing pains.
"If Coleman earns Allen's trust early in the season with a few spectacular grabs on 50/50 balls in the red zone, the Michigan State/Florida State product could swipe the award from one of the ballyhooed quarterbacks expected to walk away with the trophy."
Coleman shined in his two seasons at Michigan State, totaling 848 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 receptions in 22 games.
His second and final year with the Spartans was his most notable, having led the team with 798 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
"Every day at Michigan State I just enjoyed because coming in, I had a lot of work to do and just put my head down and worked," Coleman told me at the 2024 NFL Combine. "And I'm forever grateful; they jump-started my career there."
Coleman would transfer to Florida State for his final collegiate season, where he quickly became one of the top wide receivers in the nation. The former Seminole wideout received first-team All-ACC honors for his lone season at Florida State.
Coleman recorded 658 yards and 11 touchdowns on 50 receptions in 12 games with the Seminoles, helping lead the program to a 13-1 record and ACC title.
