Former Purdue WR Maliq Carr Transfers to Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is making another move in the transfer portal.

Maliq Carr, a former Purdue wide receiver, committed to the Spartans via Instagram on Friday afternoon.

After Carr entered the portal last week, he reportedly wanted to play football and basketball at MSU, which he intended to do as a Boilermaker.

At 6-foot-5 and 235-pounds, Carr caught one pass for 15 yards while appearing in three contests as a true freshman last season.

He is the second receiver to transfer to Michigan State alongside Louisville's Christian Fitzpatrick, who picked the Spartans on April 5.

MSU returns its top four wideouts from 2020, featuring Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed. The two hauled in a combined 59 receptions for 922 yards and seven scores. However, the Spartans also signed Keon Coleman to its 2021 recruiting class, a three-star prospect out of Louisiana also interested in playing basketball.

Since mid-November, Michigan State has lost 17 players to the portal.

Even so, Mel Tucker and co. welcomed six midyear additions in quarterback Anthony Russo, offensive lineman Jarrett Horst, running back Kenneth Walker III, defensive end Drew Jordan, safety Kendall Brooks, and walk-on cornerback Spencer Rowland.

