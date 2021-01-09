Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Former Spartan Jack Conklin Earns All-Pro Status with Browns

Jack Conklin, a former walk-on at Michigan State, has been named to the Associated Press 2020 All-Pro team.
East Lansing, MI – Jack Conklin's time at Michigan State began as a walk-on and eventually blossomed into a successful NFL career after being drafted in the first round.

Now he's a two-time All-Pro.

In his first season with the Cleveland Browns, Conklin was named to the Associated Press 2020 All-Pro team Friday afternoon.

It's the former Spartans' second first-team selection following his rookie performance with the Tennessee Titans (2016).

He started 15 games for the Browns at right tackle this season, helping lead his team to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance for the first time in 20 years.

Conklin, a Plainwell High School graduate, joined MSU in 2012, taking a redshirt during his freshman season.

He was placed on a scholarship one year later.

The 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive lineman, went on to start in 38 of 39 career games in East Lansing while earning All-American honors in 2015 – the same year Michigan State won the Big Ten Championship and appeared in the College Football Playoff.

Cleveland, the sixth-seed in the AFC, is set to face Pittsburgh, a division rival, in a Wild Card game Sunday night.

