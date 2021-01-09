Former Spartan Jack Conklin Earns All-Pro Status with Browns

Jack Conklin, a former walk-on at Michigan State, has been named to the Associated Press 2020 All-Pro team.

East Lansing, MI – Jack Conklin's time at Michigan State began as a walk-on and eventually blossomed into a successful NFL career after being drafted in the first round.

Now he's a two-time All-Pro.

In his first season with the Cleveland Browns, Conklin was named to the Associated Press 2020 All-Pro team Friday afternoon.

It's the former Spartans' second first-team selection following his rookie performance with the Tennessee Titans (2016).

He started 15 games for the Browns at right tackle this season, helping lead his team to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance for the first time in 20 years.

Conklin, a Plainwell High School graduate, joined MSU in 2012, taking a redshirt during his freshman season.

He was placed on a scholarship one year later.

The 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive lineman, went on to start in 38 of 39 career games in East Lansing while earning All-American honors in 2015 – the same year Michigan State won the Big Ten Championship and appeared in the College Football Playoff.

Cleveland, the sixth-seed in the AFC, is set to face Pittsburgh, a division rival, in a Wild Card game Sunday night.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1