Former Spartan RB Le’Veon Bell Placed on Injured Reserve

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State running back Le'Veon Bell has been placed on the injured reserve by the New York Jets following an injury he suffered in week one against the Buffalo Bills.

The report comes from Kim Jones of NFL Network, who said, "#NYJ place Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR, via source. Eligible to return in three weeks."

Bell has the potential to come off IR for the Jets October 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

In late August, it was reported the former Spartan left practice "after a few snaps because of hamstring tightness." In response, Bell vehemently denied the report, tweeting, "Ain't nothin wrong with my hamstrings."

In a 27-17 loss to the Bills, Bell caught two passes for 32 yards and carried it six times for 14-yards and no scores.

Since joining the Jets in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound tailback came close to some of his worst numbers. 

He carried the ball 245 times for 789 yards and three scores while catching 66 passes for 461 receiving yards (one touchdown).

All are his lowest outputs, with at least 12 games played/started since his rookie season. 

In 2015, Bell posted low numbers, but only played in six games.

