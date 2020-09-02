SI.com
Former Spartan WR Bennie Fowler Impressive in Saints Camp

McLain Moberg

The New Orleans Saints signed former Michigan State wide receiver Bennie Fowler on August 3 to a one-year contract. 

He will be competing for a spot behind Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders and Fowler were teammates in Denver for four seasons where he caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns.

The former Spartan wanted to work out with the Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees, so when Sanders invited him out, it was a no-brainer for him to show up.

"A couple of routes in, he (Brees) asked me if I was on a team and I was like 'no I'm not on a team right now because of COVID – I haven't had a chance to workout with anybody or travel to any teams.'

"He (Brees) was like I'm going to call our guys right after this … my agent maybe called me like a day or two later saying Drew really did call about you and whatever you did, you must have really impressed him," Fowler said in a press conference.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound receiver hasn't stopped there as Garland Gillen, a sports managing editor and reporter for Fox 8, tweeted, "Bennie Fowler continues to impress in training camp."

