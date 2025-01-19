Former Spartans Star Facing Major Test With Packers in 2025
The time has come for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed to take things to the next level.
After a very strong rookie campaign in 2023, the spotlight was on Reed heading into 2024, and early on, the former Michigan State star did not disappoint.
Reed got off to an incredible start this year, racking up three performances of well over 100 yards over his first nine games and seeming to establish himself as the Packers' No. 1 receiver.
Heck, Reed was so good that fellow Green Bay wide out Romeo Doubs was beginning to get frustrated because he was forced into a secondary role.
But during the second half of the season, Reed fell off a cliff, particularly over his last five regular-season contests when he totaled just 11 catches.
It was hard to explain Reed's sudden diminished role in the Packers' offense, and while quarterback Jordan Love wasn't exactly playing great football, part of it did fall on Reed for not producing.
Now, Reed is facing a major question heading into 2025: is he a legitimate No. 1 receiver?
It's entirely possible that the 24-year-old is just a very good No. 2, as evidenced by the fact that he has yet to log an 1,000-yard campaign across two NFL seasons. That's why many feel that the Packers should pursue Tee Higgins in free agency.
So if Reed is truly a top-flight wide out, he must show it in Year 3.
The 2025 campaign will be absolutely pivotal for Reed. If he continues to post good but not great numbers, it will make it very evident that he cannot be the main guy on a contending team.
Heck, that's if Green Bay doesn't add someone like Higgins during the offseason.
It's very plausible that the Packers have already decided that they need to go out and get a serious top-level receiver, which would relegate Reed to the No. 2 role (and would probably make Doubs expendable).
Reed took some harsh criticism for his late-season struggles in 2024, especially when he failed to produce in big divisional matchups against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
It's up to him to turn things around next season.
