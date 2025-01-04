Former Michigan State Star Needs More Targets With Packers
The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to post a signature win against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Instead, their offense took far too long to get going, and they lost, 27-25, in spite of a late rally.
In the process, wide receiver Jayden Reed logged just one catch on four targets, representing the second time in recent weeks that he was nowhere to be seen in a big game (he went without a reception in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 5).
So, what exactly is going on with the former Michigan State Spartans star?
Well, throughout the second half of the season, Reed has been oddly phased out of the Packers' offense.
Over the first nine games of the year, Reed was targeted 47 times. That number has dipped to 26 across the last seven contests, indicating that Green Bay probably needs to get him the ball more.
Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich agrees.
"You're always trying to get him the ball," Stenavich said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. "He's one of those guys who can, as you've seen, he can make a lot of special plays."
Then why isn't Green Bay targeting him more often?
Reed is the Packers' leading receiver in 2024, having hauled in 53 receptions for 809 yards and six touchdowns. Romeo Doubs has been the No. 2 wideout, snaring 46 balls for 601 yards and four scores.
Of course, there are legitimate concerns that Reed is not exactly a true No. 1 receiver, but he is currently the top gun in the Packers' offense.
Green Bay needs to design more plays to get him the rock. It's that simple.
The Packers are one of the most talented teams in football, but they have gone just 1-5 against playoff teams this season.
Part of the reason for Green Bay's struggles has been early offensive struggles, which indicates the play calling has not been top notch.
Yes, the defenses deserve credit for doing a great job on Reed, but there is no reason why the 24-year-old should ever be targeted just once in such a pivotal game.
We'll see if the Packers look to get Reed more involved in the season finale against the Chicago Bears.
