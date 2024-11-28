Former Spartans Star Has the Chance to Shine on Thanksgiving
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed will play Thanksgiving football for the second straight season on Thursday night as his Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins.
Reed burst to the forefront of the Packers' dynamic offense with over 100 yards in the first game of the season. He leads the team in receiving yards with 669 while also leading wide receivers with four touchdowns.
In Reed’s rookie season, the Packers wide receiver played well on Thanksgiving and was a key factor in the Packers' 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions that sparked the Packers' improbable playoff run. Reed caught four passes and also had a receiving touchdown.
In 2024, as the Packers' season developed, they moved away from a passing offense to dominating the ground with the rushing attack.
Last week, the Packers scored 38 points on the San Francisco 49ers, but the bulk of that yardage was on the ground. Packers fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love threw for only 160 yards, while Packers running back Josh Jacobs ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Due to the rushing attack, Reed has been quiet as of late, only catching five passes over the past two games for 49 yards.
The 24-year-old will look to break out on Thursday while being guarded by All-Pro Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur should look to incorporate Reed on non-traditional plays like an end-around to get Reed more involved in the offense.
The former First-Team All-American was also an elite punt returner for the Spartans. In the NFL, there hasn’t been the same level of success for Reed on special teams. This season, his longest return was just for 15 yards.
Reed has been one of the many former Spartans producing at the next level. Others include Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Although the Packers are favored by three points at Lambeau Field, the Dolphins won’t be an easy team to beat as they are fighting to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Led by head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have a top-ten passing defense and after beginning the season 2-6, they are starting to look like the team from last season, winning three straight games.
The Packers are 8-3 and currently reside in third place in the NFC North divisional race one game behind the Minnesota Vikings and two games behind the Lions. With six games left in the regular season, the Packers have the chance to make up some ground.
