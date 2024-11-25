Former MSU Star Turns in Another Standout Performance
Michigan State alum and running back for the Seattle Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III, has been electric since arriving in Seattle in 2022 and has only improved since his first year in the league.
While Walker only played one season with MSU, that one season was enough for scouts to know he was good enough to get drafted, coming off of his junior year campaign. In 2021, Walker put up impressive numbers on offense, numbers that have not yet been replicated by any running back since Walker's departure.
In the one year for MSU, Walker had 1,636 rushing yards in 263 carries. Walker averaged 136.3 yards per game and totaled 18 rushing touchdowns. His MSU contributions earned him sixth place in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting, a unanimous consensus All-American and a Walter Camp Player of the Year award.
Walker carried on his success with MSU to his first seasons with the Seahawks. In the first two professional seasons, Walker totaled 1,955 rushing yards in his first two seasons, averaging 4.35 yards on average. Walker has not seen as much time on the field in 2024 due to injury so far.
In the 2024 campaign, Walker has been a huge contributor for the Seahawks when he is on the field and healthy. He has recorded 452 rushing yards in 113 carries. Walker has only missed two games this season due to his earlier injury but hasn't missed a beat on offense.
On Sunday, Walker helped lead Seattle to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals, contributing 93 scrimmage yards, 41 of which were on the ground and 52 in receiving.
Almost 50% of the Seahawks' rushing yards (49.39%) have come from Walker's rushing totals alone. The former MSU star has only proved he was worth the second-round pick from the Seahawks.
Walker and the Seahawks are in a heated battle for the NFC West division, trying to chase down the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams for a top spot in the division. With the playoffs soon, Walker will be looking to improve his numbers offensively to help get his team in the playoff picture.
