Former Spartans Star Nearing a Return to the Field
Former Michigan State star Keon Coleman is progressing towards a possible activation for the Buffalo Bills' next game, Sunday, December 4, against the Los Angeles Rams.
Coleman has been out with a wrist injury, since the Bills' 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 2.
After missing the last three games, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that the 6-foot-4 receiver would be a limited participant in Wednesday’s walk-through practice.
Coleman’s upgrade still doesn’t guarantee that the former Spartan will suit up for the Bills on Sunday. If Coleman does return, look out for his knack to find the ball in the red zone, giving an extra jolt to the Bills offense.
The rookie wide receiver played in the first nine games of the season, catching 22 passes, for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Coleman is seventh in rookie receiving yards even with not being fully healthy.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still firmly in the MVP conversation despite the absence of some of his top targets like Coleman and veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel.
Allen has had 26 total touchdowns this season, and he is playing elite football regardless of the status of his receiving core.
Coleman was acquired early in the second round by the Bills with the 33rd overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Coleman was drafted to fill the role of All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded away to the Houston Texans this past offseason.
The Bills were attracted by Coleman’s elite athleticism. During his two-year stint at Michigan State, Coleman was a two-sport athlete, participating in football and basketball. Coleman transferred to Florida State for his junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Coleman has been a fan favorite in Buffalo, having viral moments in his pre-draft interview with the front office and his welcoming press conference after the draft.
The Bills have started 10-2 after clinching the AFC East with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They are in the conversation to take over the one-seed in the AFC from the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have begun the season 11-1.
For the Bills to overtake their rival, Coleman’s presence in the starting lineup down the stretch could propel them over to earn the top spot in the AFC, which includes a bye for the wild card round.
