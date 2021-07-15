Four Michigan State Football players in Top-150 Transfer Rankings

Four Michigan State football players were ranked in 247Sports' top-150 transfer rankings on Wednesday afternoon.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State and Mel Tucker used the transfer portal to their advantage this offseason, landing 15 new scholarship players to reshape the roster heading into year two.

In doing so, four Spartans were recognized by 247Sports' in the final ranking of the top 150 transfers in college football.

Redshirt sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III is the highest rated MSU player at No. 95, followed by linebacker Quavaris Crouch (No. 99), linebacker Itayvion Brown (No. 116), and offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (No. 136).

Only four other programs' matched Michigan State's output, including Kentucky, Miami, UCLA, and Tennessee.

However, Penn State, USC, Florida State, Auburn, and Oklahoma brought in more than four top-150 transfers.

2021 Michigan State Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1