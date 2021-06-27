Sports Illustrated home
Four-star Quarterback Katin Houser commits to Michigan State

Katin Houser, a 2022 four-star quarterback from St. John Bosco High School, committed to Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State missed out on several of its top targets at quarterback in the 2022 cycle, but Mel Tucker's staff didn't give up and landed a signal-caller Sunday afternoon. 

St. John Bosco High quarterback Katin Houser received an offer from MSU on April 29, took an official visit to East Lansing, and decommitted from Boise State before choosing the Spartans. 

At 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds, he can throw on the run with accuracy, drive the ball downfield, has some mobility, and features a powerful but quick release. 

According to 247Sports Rankings, Houser is the No. 30 overall player in California and a top-20 (No. 16) quarterback prospect in his respective class. 

Prior to his commitment, multiple experts, including Blair Angulo (Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst), Greg Biggins (National Recruiting Analyst), and Corey Robinson (SpartanTailgate), logged Crystal Predictions, believing Houser would pick Michigan State. 

MSU's 2022 class now boasts twelve pledges, seven coming in June, and includes Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.), and Houser.

