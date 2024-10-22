Freshman WR Earns High Grade For Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) have one of the best freshman wide receivers in the country on their roster and he flexed his muscles once again last Saturday in a 32-20 Homecoming win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-3).
Freshman Nick Marsh recorded his second 100+ yard game, catching eight passes for 113 yards, earning an 80.9 grade, the highest of any true freshman wide receiver in Week 8 by PFF College. Having an elite young star like this is the definition of a program changer.
The Detroit, Michigan native attended River Rouge High School, listed as a four-star recruit and the second-ranked player in the state. In his first collegiate season, he has quickly jumped on the scene as the Spartans' most potent passing threat.
“Yeah, he works man," said Coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. "He’s obviously got some talent, but his work ethic and really his maturity, understanding the schemes. He’s got savviness well beyond being 18 years old in the style of route running he does. I think we did target him seven times, he had seven catches the other night and we wanna continue to get him the ball.”
Marsh actually exceeded what his head coach had thought, catching all eight of the targets that he received. Even with missing the Week 4 game against Boston College, Marsh still leads the team in receiving yards (374) and second in receptions (24).
At 6-3, 209 pounds, Marsh has speed to compliment his long, athletic frame and has taken advantage of several corners and safeties over the course of the first seven games. His ability to create separation and beat his defender down the field for a big play is what makes him so special.
Being a freshman, Spartan fans will have several more years to watch Marsh show his skills and continue to make plays for an offense that is gradually improving every week and has the potential to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten and nationally.
The Spartans will play the biggest game of their season this Saturday night in Ann Arbor, as the struggling Michigan Wolverines (4-3) are on the horizon. If Marsh can continue his impressive play into next week, the Spartans have a great chance to snap a three-game losing streak to Michigan.
