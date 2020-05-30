Good, Bad, Ugly Podcast on Michigan State Football

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI--The Michigan State Spartan football program is doing well under Mel Tucker. Now we answer three of your questions and present the Good, Bad, and the Ugly with Michigan State football podcast with Chuck Grenier.

Hondo, I was curious about the coaching search. I am glad that we got Mel (Tucker), but did we look at any current pro coaches? Mike Grant

Yes, they did, Mike. There was no interest from those that they reached out to about the job. One of them was very interested in MSU, but not with the current environment.

Hondo, why did Michigan State not have an interest in Pat Narduzzi. He has done a great job at Pittsburgh. I am sure Mel Tucker will do a great job, but I would have liked Pat. Greg Ervin

Michigan State had a great interest in Pat Narduzzi. Pat could have had the job. MSU took too long. He was not going to take the responsibility after he had told his media on signing day that he was staying at Pittsburgh. Pat is not a liar, and once he faced the Pittsburgh media and said he was staying, it was over.

Hondo, with the loss of a recruit, should we be concerned about what is going on? Melissa Nelson

Not at all. They have 11 commits, and this staff attacks recruiting every day. The Spartans will be fine.

  • Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI
  • Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI
  • Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI
  • Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI
  • Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX
  • Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ
  • Charles Brantley Cornerback Venice, FL
  • Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD
  • Kameron Allen Tight End North Forney, TX
  • Michael Gravely, Jr. Safety Cleveland, OH
  • Mark Vassett Punter Melbourne, Australia

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

