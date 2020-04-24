Good, Bad, Ugly with Spartan Football Podcast

East Lansing, MI—Mel Tucker has taken over the reins of Michigan State Spartan football; he instantaneously started to transfer the culture at Michigan State. He immediately brought a mindset to the Big Ten the same mindset that Urban Meyer did when he took over in Columbus.

With deep roots for Tucker in the SEC (Southeastern Conference), he has instituted a 24/7/265 approach to recruiting. Since he arrived in East Lansing, he and his staff have spent time each day, that is correct, every day recruiting. That is why we have seen scholarship offers delivered out across the nation, and as of the writing of this article, they have six hard commits for the 2021 class.

I asked Ron Burton, who was on the Dantonio staff, and has hired by Tucker about the change of recruiting style from Dantonio to Tucker. “Very enjoyable keeps you on your toes. It’s just like shaving, you’ve got to do it every day, or you don’t have an opportunity to be your best. I’ve really enjoyed learning more about the different aspects of the recruiting trail and how we go about it in this fashion. What I love about it is every day, it’s all day, and I’ve really enjoyed it because it’s consistent and yes, the energy is there. Just knowing more and more about other ways of doing things. It’s been very, very honest, and it’s been very straightforward, and I’ve enjoyed it.”

In the above podcast, Chuck Grenier joins us to talk about the good, bad and the ugly with Spartan football. Here is a hint, there isn’t much if anything bad.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

