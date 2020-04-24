Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Good, Bad, Ugly with Spartan Football Podcast

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Mel Tucker has taken over the reins of Michigan State Spartan football; he instantaneously started to transfer the culture at Michigan State. He immediately brought a mindset to the Big Ten the same mindset that Urban Meyer did when he took over in Columbus.

With deep roots for Tucker in the SEC (Southeastern Conference), he has instituted a 24/7/265 approach to recruiting. Since he arrived in East Lansing, he and his staff have spent time each day, that is correct, every day recruiting. That is why we have seen scholarship offers delivered out across the nation, and as of the writing of this article, they have six hard commits for the 2021 class.

I asked Ron Burton, who was on the Dantonio staff, and has hired by Tucker about the change of recruiting style from Dantonio to Tucker. “Very enjoyable keeps you on your toes. It’s just like shaving, you’ve got to do it every day, or you don’t have an opportunity to be your best. I’ve really enjoyed learning more about the different aspects of the recruiting trail and how we go about it in this fashion. What I love about it is every day, it’s all day, and I’ve really enjoyed it because it’s consistent and yes, the energy is there. Just knowing more and more about other ways of doing things. It’s been very, very honest, and it’s been very straightforward, and I’ve enjoyed it.”

In the above podcast, Chuck Grenier joins us to talk about the good, bad and the ugly with Spartan football. Here is a hint, there isn’t much if anything bad.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State of Michigan State Spartan Football Podcast

Our weekly state of Michigan State Spartan football podcast with Jon Schopp.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Brian Lewerke Michigan State Quarterback NFL Draft Report

Brian Lewerke Michigan State Quarterback NFL Draft Report

Jeff Dullack

Kenny Willekes Michigan State Defensive End NFL Draft Report

Take an inside look at Kenny Willekes, Michigan State defensive end, and this week's NFL Draft.

Jeff Dullack

by

shivsinghh900

Raequan Williams Michigan State NFL Draft Scouting Report

Take an inside look at Raequan Williams, Michigan State tackle, and this week's NFL Draft.

Jeff Dullack

Joe Bachie Michigan State Linebacker NFL Draft Scouting Report

Take an inside look at Joe Bachie, Michigan State linebacker, and this week's NFL Draft.

Jeff Dullack

Josiah Scott Michigan State Cornerback NFL Draft Scouting Report

Take an inside look at Josiah Scott, Michigan State cornerback, and this week's NFL Draft.

Jeff Dullack

Cody White Michigan State Wide Receiver NFL Draft Report

Take an inside look at Cody White, Michigan State wide receiver, and this week's NFL Draft.

Jeff Dullack

Four Spartans Looking for NFL Opportunities

Spartans David Dowell, Mike Panasiuk, Tyler Higby & Darrell Stewart looking for a shot during NFL Draft weekend.

Jeff Dullack

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Discusses Change on the Line

Chris Kapilovic talks about what he wants to change with the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

SpartyJohn

Mel Tucker Lands Maryland Cornerback Antoine Booth for Class of '21

Maryland class of '21 cornerback Antoine Booth commits to Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

by

aliciaadley900