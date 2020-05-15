Harlon Barnett Excited at Michigan State with Mike Tressel

East Lansing, Mich—Harlon Barnett’s time in Tallahassee, Florida as the defensive coordinator for the Florida State Seminoles, didn’t go as he had hoped. That doesn’t diminish his excitement to be back at his alma mater coaching next to good friend Mike Tressel.

“That was kind of why we actually ended up this way - because of Mike’s and I relationship, working together, we’ve worked together for 14 straight years. We know one another, we feed off of one another. I think our strengths and weakness work well off of one another,” Barnett says. “There’s no ego there. Mike’s like a brother to me; I remember saying that to those guys after we’ve worked together so long – I think about the Rose Bowl year in 2013. I remember telling Pat (Narduzzi) and Mike and them you know Mike and I connected for life; we’re like brothers now.

“Along with Coach Burton for that matter. We had coached together for so long, so it’s been a smooth transition. I think it’s going to be great. We’re both motivated guys being coordinators before. We’re looking to make the secondary extremely successful and guys playing their butts off.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

