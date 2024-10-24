How Does MSU's QB Situation Compare to Michigan's?
Michigan and Michigan State have been on different trajectories over the last decade.
However, both are 4-3 on the season. While Michigan won the national championship last season, they are a completely different team than they were last season, at multiple positions. The wave of talent that left Michigan for the NFL Draft last season has finally caught up with them, as the Wolverines have taken a step back this season.
However, after a significant sense of the unknown surrounded Coach Jonathan Smith and quarterback Aidan Chiles’ arrival, both appear to be solid additions to the football program. Chiles has had his growing pains, but they have been worth it. Eric Froton of NBC Sports analyzed Michigan and Michigan State’s respective quarterback situations.
“The quarterback three-man-weave between Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle has fueled the rapid descent of Michigan’s once-formidable offense,” Froton said. “Warren completed 67% of his passes, but also posted a horrid 2-to-6 TD/INT ratio while averaging a team-low 3.1 yards per pass attempt.
“Orji was notably less effective and produced just 148 passing yards on 43 attempts before mercifully being pulled in favor of Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle. Tuttle was barely serviceable the last two weeks, completing 60% of his passes, but allowing a dreadful 50% pressure-to-sack rate. Tuttle is slated to start for a second straight week, but the situation is very fluid, with the position lacking any semblance of a deep passing attack.
Froton believes Michigan State’s quarterback situation started better than Michigan’s this offseason, which has translated to the football field. While Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles has had his growing pains like every young player does, he has gradually improved over the last few games and the bye week.
“QB Aidan Chiles transferred over with HC Jonathan Smith as part of the Oregon State-to-Michigan State offseason transition,” Froton said. “He is having trouble adjusting to the strength of Big Ten defenses, completing 58.7% of his throws with a terrible 9-to-18 big-time throw-to-turnover worthy play rate.
“His lack of polish really shows when the field is shortened, with MSU ranking 128th in points per scoring opportunity (3.25) and 131st in red zone touchdown rate (38.5%) to go with nine interceptions. While his 66th percentile PFF passing grade leaves much to be desired, Chiles has been adept at using his legs to extend plays and scramble for extra yardage, as his 81.3 PFF run grade will attest. Chiles has a long way to go to proved he can be a complete Big Ten quarterback, but the potential is there.”
