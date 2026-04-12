Next Potential NFL Draft Prospects on MSU Roster

NFL Draft season is ongoing, and Michigan State has a few prospects hoping to hear their names called.

This year, center Matt Gulbin and punter Ryan Eckley are the Spartans' two most promising professional prospects. Gulbin was MSU's most effective offensive lineman in 2025, and Eckley had starred at punter for a few years.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

After hiring new head coach Pat Fitzgerald , Michigan State has seen its roster transform over the winter. The Spartans brought in 30 players via the transfer portal, but also held onto a few key players from last year's team.

It's a little early to think about the 2027 NFL Draft that will be held in Washington, D.C., but these are some MSU players who have a good shot at getting selected next year.

LB Jordan Hall

Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leading the way in 2026 is linebacker Jordan Hall , who is entering his senior season at Michigan State. Production and leadership qualities are both things that are Hall's side in his hopes of reaching the next level.

Hall led the Spartans with 88 total tackles last season, also getting 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Even during a difficult 4-8 season, Hall became one of the program's unofficial spokespersons as well. After perhaps starting quarterback Aidan Chiles and head coach Jonathan Smith, Hall was probably the player on the team who had to speak to the media the most often.

Adaptability is another thing Hall has going for him. This 2026 season will be the third head coach he's played for at MSU. He's seen a lot of players and coaches come in and out of East Lansing, and with how cutthroat the NFL is, that can be valuable experience.

RB Cam Edwards

UConn's Cam Edwards carries the ball during a game vs. Army in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bringing a long history of production to East Lansing is UConn transfer running back Cam Edwards . Across his career in Storrs, Edwards ran for 2,690 total rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He also has 47 career receptions for another 467 yards and four more scores.

If Edwards can keep producing at the Big Ten level behind a revamped MSU offensive line, he has a real shot next season. NFL teams look for players who can break off big runs and generate explosive plays, and Edwards does just that. He had a rush of at least 20 yards, with a season-long of 73, in eight of UConn's 13 games last season.

S Nikai Martinez

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Also in NFL range is safety Nikai Martinez , who is back for a fifth year of college football after being limited by injury in 2025. Martinez was very effective during the 2024 season after transferring from UCF, leading the defense in snaps and being a lid on the top of the defense that the Spartans sorely missed last fall.

Versatility is another thing that helps Martinez's case. He has a frame that can hold up in the NFL, but Martinez can play free safety and nickel. Teams want flexibility with only 53 spots on an active roster. Those who can play multiple positions are in higher demand.