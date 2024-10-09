How Far Did MSU Slide After Third Consecutive Loss?
Michigan State has fizzled out after starting the season on a hot streak. Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans have lost three games in a row after starting the season on a three-game winning streak. There were few expectations for the Spartans, they entered the season with many unknowns.
However, after the season’s first six games, there are fewer unknowns for Michigan State, or any other team in college football.
Through six games, it is evident Michigan State has made progress from last season but still has a long way to go to be considered one of the best teams in the conference and on the national level.
While some college football experts have been given pause by Michigan State’s current losing streak, others have considered that the Spartans have played two of the best teams in the country in consecutive weeks. Still, three losses in a row are troubling and have rightfully cost Michigan State some of the respect it had gained over the season’s first three games.
USA Today recently released its weekly rankings of all 134 college football teams. Unsurprisingly, Michigan State losing three games in a row caused it to drop in the weekly rankings. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY ranked Michigan State as the 71st-best team in the country, which is seven spots lower than where he ranked them last week and even more than where he had them ranked before the losing streak started.
Myerberg’s ranking has Michigan State ranked as the third-lowest Big Ten team. The ranking ranked Michigan State only ahead of three other Big Ten teams. Purdue was ranked as the 113th-best team in the country, UCLA was ranked 107th, and Northwestern was ranked 88th. The Spartans’ three-game losing streak has been so bad that Maryland is ranked one spot ahead, even though they beat the Terrapins earlier this season.
The Spartans enter their bye week searching for answers and needing a reset. Smith must find a way to use the next week or so to help the team rest and develop further. It will be critical that the Spartans are prepared for the second half of the season. Michigan State has many winnable games on the backend of its schedule. They must take the lessons learned over the first six games and make the necessary changes.
