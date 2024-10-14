How Michigan State Returns from Bye Week Will be Telling
Michigan State has had the last week off while on its bye week. The Spartans entered their bye week reeling from three consecutive losses, two of which were games against two of the top teams in the country, Ohio State and Oregon. Those losses happened within a week of each other, and both were in blowout fashion.
Three consecutive losses are bad enough, but after losing to Boston College and nearly beating them without their best players, Michigan State lost the next two games and was not very competitive after specific points. The way the last three games have gone for the Spartans unquestionably gave Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff plenty to think about during their week off.
The Spartans return from their bye week to face a challenging Iowa team at home. Iowa won three of its last four games but lost to Ohio State by nearly the same amount as Michigan State. This proves that Iowa is undoubtedly talented and should be favored against the Spartans, but they are not unbeatable. It should be a hard-fought battle if Michigan State enters the game mentally and physically prepared.
However, what may be more critical for Smith and Michigan State against Iowa is not necessarily whether it wins or loses. Few expected the Spartans to be in the running for any significant bowl games this season. Many believed they would not even play in a bowl game this season.
So, the Spartans' game against Iowa is more about look and feel than a win or a loss. Michigan State’s upcoming matchup against Iowa is about how the Spartans look after having an entire week off to rest, recover, and prepare. This should allow Michigan State to play a marginally better game against Iowa than they have played over the last three weeks.
Smith must find a way to properly prepare Michigan State for the second half of the season. The Spartans have had an extra week to prepare for Iowa.
A loss would be understandable, but they cannot come out and be out of sorts after having additional time to prepare for the Hawkeyes. At the very least, the Spartans must be competitive for four quarters. If they cannot do so, it will be evident the Spartans are much closer to the team that has lost three games in a row than the team that won three games in a row to open the season.
