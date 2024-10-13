How Michigan State's Offense Can Help Its Defense
Michigan State recently lost to Oregon, marking the third loss in a row for a Spartans team that started the season on a three-game winning streak.
Each streak the Spartans have had this season displayed their strengths and weaknesses. While the first six games have undoubtedly proven that Michigan State has improved, there are many areas in which the Spartans still need improvement.
Through the first six games of the season, Michigan State has failed to play complimentary football for an entire meaningful game. The Spartans have had spans where their offense and defense both played well in spurts but have yet to have a game where they both have played well for an entire game.
Although the Spartans played well on both sides of the ball against Prairie View A&M at home, the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the country. Michigan State should play well against a significantly less talented Prairie View A&M team.
However, against legitimate competition, Michigan State has yet to put together a complete game on both sides of the ball. Michigan State’s defense has been the strongest unit on the team this season but it has routinely been put in unfavorable positions by Michigan State’s offense. This eventually leads to the defense overextending itself in a losing effort.
The Spartans either lost or very narrowly won the time of possession battle in the majority of their games this season. Michigan State and Oregon essentially had about the same time of possession. However, Ohio State completely dominated the time of possession in their matchup with the Spartans, as they possessed the ball for roughly 11 more minutes than Michigan State did.
While many things play into which team wins the time of possession battle, few statistics explain the battle like third-down conversions. Against Ohio State and Oregon, Michigan State only converted on four of its 20 combined third-down attempts and turned the ball over four times. These two things directly impacted the Spartans' defense, as it led to the unit having to be on the field longer.
If Michigan State hopes to get back to its winning ways, it will have to find a way to play complimentary football more often. Until they do, they will get a mixed bag of results like their 3-3 record. All things considered, Michigan State's defense has been relatively dependable this season. Its offense must do a better job supporting the defense by being more consistent.
