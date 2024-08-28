How to Watch Week 1: Florida Atlantic at Michigan State
Michigan State football's long offseason of turnover will finally be displayed on Friday when the Spartans host Florida Atlantic in their first game of the 2024 season.
This will be just the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs. The Spartans lead the series, 3-0. Their last meeting was in 2011 when Michigan State trounced the Owls, 44-0.
it will be Michigan State's first game with Coach Jonathan Smith at the helm. Smith joined the Spartans this offseason after serving as Oregon State's head coach over the last six seasons. There, he turned the program around, leading the Beavers to three-straight winning seasons, including a 10-win campaign in 2022.
Spartan fans are hoping Smith can give Michigan State the same type of makeover, as the Spartans have only won a combined nine games over their last two seasons.
Here's how you can watch Friday's contest:
TV: Big Ten Network
Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
Kickoff: 7:01 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Friday's contest will be the 29th night game in Spartan Stadium history. Michigan State is 11-0 in Friday night games since 2011.
The Spartans saw an abundance of players leave for the transfer portal this spring, but the addition of transfers was overwhelming as well. Michigan State's total of 61 newcomers is tied for the seventh-most in the FBS.
Florida Atlantic will be led by second-year Owls coach Tom Herman, a longtime college coach who is most notable for his years of success with the Texas Longhorns (2015-2020). Prior to that, he had two strong years as Houston's head coach, leading the Cougars to Peach Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl
"That team that's coming in -- Coach Herman, got a bunch of respect for him," Smith told reporters on Monday. "He's done it at a high level at multiple places. He's in Year 2 at Florida Atlantic. I know they'll be bringing in a challenge for us that we're going to have to be ready for."
We will have a live game thread for Friday's contest, which will go up shortly before kickoff.
