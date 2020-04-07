Spartan Nation
Exclusive: Silver Lining of the COVID-19 Safety Protocols with Mel Tucker

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—In an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker talked about the silver lining in the very dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety protocols that have shut down college sports. While the disease has brought the world to an abrupt halt, Tucker has chosen to find something bright. It’s that lively, optimistic spirit that has made Tucker and great success everywhere he has been.

“Certainly, and I’ve talked to friends and colleagues across the country, and that’s been a common theme. Coaches have been able to spend more time at home with their families, reconnect so to speak. I’m enjoying all of the time I’m able to spend, the extra time I’m able to spend with them now you know, Jo Jo, the boys, Joseph my 18-year-old and Chris my 16-year-old and then we got the two dogs, the two labs, KJ and PJ. We’re connecting, and that’s definitely a silver lining.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

