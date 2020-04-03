Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period To May 31, 2020

Jeff Dullack

East Lansing, MI-- The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period for Division 1 and Division 2 schools through May 31, 2020. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The dead period bans all face-to-face recruiting, including on-campus and off-campus visits. Still, it will continue to allow coaches and recruits to talk over the phone and video, using tools such as Skype or FaceTime. 

“The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31,” the NCAA said via a release. “The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended.” 

The original recruiting dead period was implemented on March 13 and was expected to end on April 15 before Wednesday’s announcement that it would be extended through the end of next month. That news came one day after the NCAA announced that the NCAA would be canceling all remaining winter and spring championships. That included the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments, which had not yet begun, and all spring sports as schools and conferences continue their efforts to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Michigan State also canceled its scheduled Pro Day and spring practices, as well as the Spring Game, that was expected to take place later this month. 

While the spring is a popular time for high school football recruits to take official and unofficial visits to schools, those will no longer take place because of the NCAA’s restrictions. 

As Spartan Nation noted following the original announcement of the recruiting dead period in March, the restrictions make recruiting difficult for all schools and programs. Still, for first-year head coach Mel Tucker, who already got out to a late start with the Spartans, the news continues to put Michigan State behind on the recruiting trail. 

But the Spartans have continued their full-court press in recruiting throughout the last few weeks as the Michigan State staff has extended more than 100 offers to recruits in the 2021 and 2022 classes as the Spartans still await their first commitment. 

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Michigan State athletics.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scottie Hazelton Explains His Recruiting Style

Scottie Hazelton the Michigan State defensive coordinator explains his recruiting style in trying to get new players to come to East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Connor Heyward and Running Game

Jay Johnson the Michigan State offensive coordinator talked about what he wants from the Spartan football running game and specifically Connor Heyward.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Early Impressions of Spartan Offensive Line, Kevin Jarvis

Chris Kapilovic the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive line and running game coach talked about his early impressions of his new line and critical update on the health of Kevin Jarvis.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Coach, Spartan ICON Returns to East Lansing

Michigan State Spartan football ICON Courtney Hawkins talks about his return to East Lansing to join the staff of Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Adjusting to COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Matt Allen Michigan State Spartan offensive lineman talks the temporary new normal with the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons New Daily Routine Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Michigan State Spartan football linebacker Antjuan Simmons discussed his new daily routine since the COVID-19 safety precautions were implemented.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Georgia Class of '21 Josh Moore Talks Michigan State Offer

Josh Moore the highly talented safety from the state of Georgia talked about his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

by

robertstl

Athletic Texas Class of '21 Tight End Kameron Allen Talks Spartan Offer

Michigan State Spartan football and head coach Mel Tucker reached out and offered a scholarship to Texas, class of '21 tight end Kameron Allen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ryan Hoerstkamp Class of '21 Tight End From Missouri Picks Up Spartan Offer

Ryan Hoerstkamp from Missouri is a tight end for the class of '21 and he discusses his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

Powerful Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Gavin Broscious on MSU Offer

Powerful state of Arizona class of '22 offensive lineman Gavin Broscious discusses his scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack