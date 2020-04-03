NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period To May 31, 2020

East Lansing, MI-- The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period for Division 1 and Division 2 schools through May 31, 2020. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The dead period bans all face-to-face recruiting, including on-campus and off-campus visits. Still, it will continue to allow coaches and recruits to talk over the phone and video, using tools such as Skype or FaceTime.

“The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31,” the NCAA said via a release. “The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended.”

The original recruiting dead period was implemented on March 13 and was expected to end on April 15 before Wednesday’s announcement that it would be extended through the end of next month. That news came one day after the NCAA announced that the NCAA would be canceling all remaining winter and spring championships. That included the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments, which had not yet begun, and all spring sports as schools and conferences continue their efforts to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Michigan State also canceled its scheduled Pro Day and spring practices, as well as the Spring Game, that was expected to take place later this month.

While the spring is a popular time for high school football recruits to take official and unofficial visits to schools, those will no longer take place because of the NCAA’s restrictions.

As Spartan Nation noted following the original announcement of the recruiting dead period in March, the restrictions make recruiting difficult for all schools and programs. Still, for first-year head coach Mel Tucker, who already got out to a late start with the Spartans, the news continues to put Michigan State behind on the recruiting trail.

But the Spartans have continued their full-court press in recruiting throughout the last few weeks as the Michigan State staff has extended more than 100 offers to recruits in the 2021 and 2022 classes as the Spartans still await their first commitment.

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Michigan State athletics.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack