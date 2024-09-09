Is Michigan State Still Being Overlooked After Upset Win on the Road?
Michigan State is coming off an impressive Big Ten victory on the road against Maryland this past weekend. The Spartans cleaned up many of the issues they had in last weekend’s game against Florida Atlantic.
They shocked many people, including oddsmakers, who had Maryland as the favorite to win the game by more than a touchdown.
Still, even with an upset victory on the road and moving to 2-0 on the season, Michigan State is being overlooked nationally, as the Associated Press recently released its top 25 rankings.
While most would agree that Michigan State should not be ranked in the top 25 teams, the Associated Press rankings showed that Michigan State received no votes to be ranked in the top 25 after two weeks of games.
The AP announced the rankings on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying, “POLL ALERT: SEC grabs six of the top seven spots in the AP Top 25, a first in the 88-year history of the college football rankings.”
Although Michigan State was not ranked, five other Big Ten schools were ranked in the poll, with Ohio State leading the way. The poll had Ohio State ranked third in the country, Penn State ranked eighth, USC ranked 11th, and Michigan ranked 17th after a massive loss to Texas at home.
The AP poll ranked Nebraska as the 22nd team in the country.
While Michigan State did not receive any votes in the AP poll, they did receive a couple of votes in USA Today’s US LBM coaches poll, proving that at least a couple of coaches around the country have noticed Michigan State’s successful first two weeks of the season.
Michigan State is off to a good start and hopes to keep it rolling as they will soon face a challenging four-game stretch. After Michigan State’s game against Prarie View A&M at home this week, they will face three teams in a row currently ranked in the AP’s top 25.
Although it is a rugged stretch of games, it gives Coach Smith and Michigan State a chance to see where they stack up in the Big Ten and amongst teams ranked in the top 25 like Michigan State hopes to one day be.
