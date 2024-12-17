Is MSU's Young Secondary Ready to Step Up in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans will not play postseason football, so they are focusing on improving for the 2025 season. Thankfully for Jonathan Smith and his staff, the Spartans have lots of intriguing young talent who could be ready to break out next season.
It may be early to look ahead to 2025, but player development happens every day. MSU has many players who could take on bigger roles next season.
Those include several players in the secondary. Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and secondary coach Blue Adams have done a nice job developing their young talent, having them ready to play when the room was hit with several injuries.
Of course, MSU will be led by its top defensive backs next season, including cornerback Dillon Tatum and safety Malik Spencer. However, young players who were exposed to college games early in their careers could make a trial-by-fire the norm.
That includes safety Justin Denson Jr., who played in eight games in 2024 and recorded 13 tackles. With Angelo Grose’s departure, Denson will have the chance to rotate in even more at safety.
Denson stayed committed to the Spartans throughout the turmoil of the 2023 offseason. The staff rewarded him for his loyalty with snaps on the field, which could increase in 2025.
LSU transfer cornerback Jeremiah Hughes only saw action in nine games and made four tackles. Hughes was a four-star recruit out of Bishop Gorman High School, a prep school that produces elite talent.
While he did not see the field much in 2024, Hughes has lots of untapped potential that the staff could help him reach in his time in East Lansing. Look for Hughes to see an increased role next season.
One of Smith’s previous Oregon State commits, cornerback Andrew Brinson IV, could also see the field much more in 2025. Smith is familiar with Brinson, as he recruited him throughout high school. He saw the field briefly in 2024, but that could increase in 2025. Brinson is an excellent athlete who could develop into a solid player.
The Spartans’ secondary was much improved from the previous three seasons. As Smith and his staff develop the talent on the roster and find more players through the transfer portal, it could improve even more in 2025.
