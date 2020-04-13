Jay Johnson Talks Quarterback Expectations at Michigan State

East Lansing, MI—When Jay Johnson took over the offense for Mel Tucker and the Spartan offense, he had to evaluate the most critical position on the field immediately:

quarterback. So when he spoke about his attack recently, Johnson was asked what he told his quarterbacks about expectations and how he wants them to approach the coming battle at that position.

“I think just like anything that anybody’s involved in; I think there is an establishment of who we’re going to be and how we’re going to try to do it. And so, you know, the important thing to me and for our quarterbacks and, you know, the first time I met with the big guys here, is at the end of the day, they’re the CEO of this team, and that’s how I look at them. When we have our position meetings, it’s like having a board meeting, and they’re all involved equally, and so I’m looking for someone that has that presence to them. But at the end of the day, their number one job is to get the ten around them to play at a new level and to lead our team. That’s what ultimately I’m looking for; obviously, you need the skill set and the other things to go with it. But that’s what I’ve stressed with them and having that approach, having that plan, having that presence to you, where you’re going to raise up their game and play to new levels, and so that was kind of the message I sent to those guys when I first got with them.”

Johnson went on to discuss how he sees the role of the quarterback in his system. “Also, at the same token, we’re going to do it together. Our meetings are very much a discussion; it’s a conversation. It’s not just me up there talking; it’s constant – Rocky (Lombardi), what’s going on here; Theo (Day), what’s happening here; Payton (Thorne), what’s the coverage; Eli (McLean), what do you see? It’s a constant conversation and a dialogue, but I’m looking for a CEO, and I’ve expressed that to them the first time I met with him, and I hope we have one.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack