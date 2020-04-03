Jay Johnson Talks Connor Heyward and Running Game

East Lansing, MI— Jay Johnson, the Michigan State offensive coordinator, understands the value of the running game. If you can run the ball, you can mostly do what you want with a decent offense. He talked about how that offense will work, with him being the offensive coordinator and Coach Kapilovic being the run game coordinator.

“Yeah, that’s a good question. I mean, the run game is very important to me, Coach Kap and I work together. We’ve been together a couple different times, but obviously, we were together last year. And so we’re pretty much on the same page of how we’re going to approach that and very involved in the run game, and so you know that’s what where we need to start; you need to be a physical team and have that physicality, and we’re going to present that.”

Johnson specifically said of Connor Heyward, “I like the running back position, you know, man what I’ve been able to see of those guys - very talented group. Right now, my intent is Connor to be a running back, unless something would tell me differently at a later date, but certainly going into this I anticipate him, we’re glad that he’s back and anticipate him to be a running back.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

