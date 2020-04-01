Georgia Class of '21 Josh Moore Talks Michigan State Offer

East Lansing, MI— Over the past few months, Atlanta (GA) Marist 2021 3-star safety Josh Moore has seen his recruitment rise as he’s picked up a handful of Division 1 offers and was offered by Michigan State last week.

Moore told Spartan Nation that he found out about his offer from Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. Moore added that he’s familiar with the Spartan staff because he was offered by Colorado and was excited to see the staff was still interested in him now that it is in place in East Lansing.

“I called Coach Kap. I knew him and most of the staff as they offered me at Colorado

I was excited as it’s my first Big Ten offer, and I was glad that they considered me again.”

Moore also holds offers from Iowa State, Virginia, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, and several others.

Moore described his relationship with Kapilovic as good. He said that he knows his Godfather and Moore also spoke highly of Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett, who knows his Godfather as well.

“Coach Barnett seemed super authentic, and he knows my Godfather, so that’s great for me.”

When it comes to the possibility of taking a visit to Michigan State, Moore told Spartan Nation that he “definitely” would like to make one, “since Mel Tucker was the first coach to offer me.”

Moore said that he feels the new coaching staff is coming into East Lansing to get the Spartans back to national prominence, which is something he’s encouraged to know while considering the Spartans.

“I think that they are coming in to win and kind of get back in the mix for Big10 and National championships, which is a great look.”

A 6-foot-2, 192-pound safety that is capable of being an impact player in pass defense and run defense, Moore described himself as, “An aggressive ball hawk. I can cover and come down to make plays.”

