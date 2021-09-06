Kenneth Walker III Robbed of National Offensive Player of Week Award

Despite rushing for 264 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns Walker was not awarded the Walter Camp's Offensive Player of the Week.

Walter Camp's Player of the Week released their first National Players of the Week yesterday and to many fans around the country, awarded the Offensive player award to Texas' running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson had a good game for Texas, we're not taking anything away from his performance at Louisiana but Walker's performance was better.

Robinson had 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also having four catches for 73 yards and another touchdown receiving. Walker had 23 carries for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

I imagine maybe they looked at Robinson having four catches and his touchdown through the air and gave him the edge because of that, that's about the only logical explanation or the people that award this didn't stay up Friday night to watch Michigan State play.

Walker did whatever he wanted pretty much the entire game and deserved the award this week and got flat out robbed.